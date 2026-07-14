Qatar strongly condemns attack on two UAE oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

DOHA, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar strongly condemned the attack targeting two UAE oil tankers as they transited the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a serious violation of the safety of international navigation, a direct threat to global energy supplies, and a clear breach of international law.

In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the continuation of such unacceptable attacks represents a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability and undermines efforts to promote regional peace and stability.