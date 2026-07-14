MoHESR launches UAE Award in Higher Education

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has launched the UAE Award in Higher Education under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.

The award is a pioneering national initiative aimed at honouring institutions, individuals and partners driving excellence and innovation across the higher education and scientific research sector in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said that investment in people remains the cornerstone of the UAE's vision for the future and that higher education is among the key drivers of building a competitive, sustainable knowledge-based economy.

He stated that the UAE Award in Higher Education seeks to encourage transformative innovation in learning methodologies and scientific research, as the UAE continues to invest in developing academic institutions, empowering national talent and supporting high-quality scientific research in line with its vision of becoming a leading global hub for knowledge and innovation.

Sheikh Abdullah added that the award sends a clear message that the future is being shaped today within the country’s universities, research centres and institutes, and that knowledge and innovation form the foundation of sustainable progress. “Building on this, we are committed to showcasing pioneering models that succeed in turning ideas into impact, theoretical learning into applied projects and scientific research into solutions that support the nation's priorities and strengthen its global competitiveness."

The award is designed to elevate the UAE’s higher education landscape by celebrating pioneering institutional and individual achievements, fostering a culture of innovation and incentivising forward-looking, transformative initiatives. By bridging academic and scientific research outputs with national priorities, the initiative actively accelerates the UAE’s transition toward a resilient, knowledge-driven economy.

Central to this mission is the cultivation of high-impact alliances between academia and the private sector. Through expanded student scholarships, work experience programmes and industry-aligned applied research, the award transforms academic insights into high-value commercial solutions that bolster the nation's global competitive standing.

The UAE Award in Higher Education is structured around four main categories covering the various dimensions of the UAE's higher education ecosystem. First is Leading Universities and Higher and Vocational Education Institutions (Leadership), which honours universities, higher education institutions and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions that represent a benchmark for academic excellence. Secondly is Transformative Higher Education Projects (Readiness), which recognises projects that drive sustainable development and equip the higher education sector to navigate and lead future global trends.

Also, Higher Education Pioneers (Pioneers), which rewards outstanding individual contributions in education, research, global competitiveness and startup/entrepreneurial culture. Influential Higher Education Partners (National Impact), which recognises tangible contributions of leaders, strategic partners and international universities to national higher education goals through effective leadership, cross-sector integration and academic partnerships.

The UAE Award in Higher Education adopts a comprehensive evaluation framework based on criteria designed to measure genuine impact, sustainability and the quality of outcomes, while taking into account the specific nature of each award category.

The criteria focus on institutional outcomes and results, the quality of learning and employment outcomes, the economic and social impact of projects and initiatives, their readiness for the future and their ability to deliver tangible, scalable and sustainable results.

The award also recognises impactful partnerships with economic and industrial sectors, applied scientific research and innovative solutions linked to national priorities and the adoption of emerging technologies to translate knowledge into added value and sustainable impact.

Winners will receive both competitive financial prizes and prestigious honorary recognition that celebrates their exceptional contributions to advancing higher education, fuelling scientific research and driving national impact.

The inaugural cycle of the UAE Award in Higher Education begins with the opening of institutional applications from July to September 2026, followed by evaluation and judging phases, with results approval and winners’ announcements taking place in Q4 of 2026.

Educational institutions and individuals can review the nomination terms and conditions, as well as participation mechanisms via the awards page on the ministry's website: www.mohesr.gov.ae.