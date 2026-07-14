ENOC Group partner with Dubai Municipality to distribute 1,000 Flame Tree seedlings

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- ENOC Group has collaborated with Dubai Municipality to support the Flame Tree planting initiative, in response to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to expand the planting of Flame Trees across streets, homes, recreational areas and public parks in Dubai.

The initiative aims to enhance green spaces across the emirate and strengthen community participation in environmental sustainability efforts.

As part of the initiative, ENOC distributed 1,000 Flame Tree seedlings to employees and customers, encouraging them to plant the trees in their homes and communities. The initiative supports Dubai’s vision of enhancing the Emirate’s urban landscape while fostering greater public participation in environmental initiatives.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, said, “ENOC Group is committed to supporting the UAE’s green vision and Dubai's broader urban sustainability goals. By mobilising our employees and extensive customer network for the landmark 'Flame Tree' initiative, we aim to contribute towards expanding green cover in the Emirate and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among the communities we operate in.”

ENOC integrated the initiative’s visual identity and Dubai Municipality’s logo across its promotional and communication channels. Through its extensive network of service stations, digital, and media platforms, the Group will amplify the initiative’s visibility, drive public awareness, and support broader community participation.

Blooming annually from May to July, the Flame Tree (Delonix regia) is renowned for its striking orange-red blossoms and expansive, umbrella-like canopy. The tree has flourished in Dubai’s climate and has become an integral part of the Emirate’s urban landscape, enhancing the beauty of public spaces and contributing to the city’s green infrastructure.