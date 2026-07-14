UAE Wrestling Federation opens summer camp in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Wrestling Federation has launched a Children’s Summer Wrestling Camp from 13th July to 6th August 2026 at Nabd Al Falah Centre in Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Centre in Al Ain.

Talal Al Hashemi, Board Member of the UAE Wrestling Federation, said that the camp forms part of the federation’s ongoing efforts to promote wrestling and establish a promising base of young participants in the sport.

The camp is open to boys and girls aged 7 to 12 and features a series of training sessions led by specialised coaches. The programme aims to introduce participants to the fundamentals and rules of wrestling, develop their physical and movement skills, and promote the values of discipline, self-confidence and teamwork.

Al Hashemi said the camp also aims to make productive use of the summer holiday by providing structured sporting activities that encourage healthy lifestyles, identify promising talent and support the long-term development of young athletes.

Registration is available through the federation's official social media platforms at @uaewrestlingfederation.