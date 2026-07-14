Submissions for 10th Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards opened

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has opened submissions for the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), part of EAD, the awards recognise organisations and individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing sustainability across the region.

As the awards enter their 10th year, EAD calls upon public, private, and not‑for‑profit entities to participate in this edition and contribute to a growing body of evidence that environmental stewardship and economic competitiveness reinforce one another.

The 2026 ceremony will take place on 29th September 2026 at the Jumeirah Saadiyat Island hotel.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards have become a defining platform for recognising excellence and inspiring progress. Over the past decade, participating organisations have evolved from early adopters to leaders of systemic change, raising the benchmark for responsible business across the emirate and beyond. The 2026 edition invites all organisations to showcase their achievements and join in celebrating a decade of ambition, collaboration, and impact.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, "As we mark 10 years of these awards, steadfast commitment has delivered measurable progress, stronger ecosystems, and a nation building its future on science and stewardship. Environmental resilience is integral to Abu Dhabi's long-term prosperity, and the organisations we recognise through this programme exemplify the leadership, innovation and accountability needed to translate that ambition into tangible outcomes.

Now is the moment for every organisation shaping a thriving future to step forward, participate in this year's awards, and drive the next chapter of transformative growth in our emirate."

Eng. Abdulla Mohammed Al Remeithi, Executive Director of the Integrated Environmental Policy and Planning Sector at EAD, said that the awards have grown from a recognition programme into a catalyst for real change. "Each year, we see organisations raising their ambitions, investing in stronger reporting, deeper stakeholder engagement, and more rigorous measurement of impact."

The 2026 edition is an opportunity for organisations at every stage of their sustainability journey to benchmark their progress and demonstrate the kind of leadership that drives lasting results, he added.

The 2026 awards will recognise excellence across six established categories: Best Sustainability Initiative: Honouring transformative, high‑impact sustainability projects; Best Sustainability Report: Celebrating leadership in transparency and ESG reporting; Sustainability Manager of the Year: Recognising professionals driving organisational transformation; Sustainability Leader of the Year: Acknowledging senior leaders shaping long‑term sustainability strategy; Best Sustainability Communication Programme: Highlighting excellence in stakeholder engagement, and Best Energy Management Initiative: Judged exclusively by the Energy Institute.

Organisations across all sectors are invited to submit entries demonstrating their sustainability achievements, innovations, and leadership.

Submissions are open until 8th September 2026. For more information about the awards, visit the official ADSG website at www.adsg.ae.