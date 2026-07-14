Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre explores cultural, academic cooperation in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has explored new academic and cultural partnerships in North Macedonia as part of efforts to strengthen the global presence of the Arabic language and broaden international participation in the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF).

During the visit, a delegation led by ALC Chairman Dr Ali bin Tamim met government officials, academics and cultural leaders to discuss cooperation in Arabic language education, translation, publishing, heritage preservation and academic exchange ahead of the book fair, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 13th to 18th September, 2026.

The discussions also focused on increasing the participation of North Macedonian publishers, museums, libraries and cultural institutions in the fair, while promoting Arabic language teaching, translation projects, heritage digitisation and cultural exchange.

At Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje, Dr bin Tamim met Prof. Vladimir Martinovski, Dean of the Faculty of Philology, to discuss academic cooperation, exchange programmes, the establishment of an Arabic language track and collaboration on Macedonian-Arabic dictionaries.

He also met Marija Gjorgova, State Secretary at North Macedonia's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, to discuss expanding cultural cooperation, encouraging North Macedonian publishers to participate in ADIBF 2026, showcasing Balkan culture through the fair's cultural programme, promoting the exchange of translation and publishing rights, and increasing participation in the Arabian Days Festival.

The delegation also visited the Archaeological Museum of the Republic of North Macedonia, where discussions with Director Magdalena Manaskova focused on joint publishing projects and showcasing the museum's publications and specialised works at ADIBF. The museum houses more than 6,000 artefacts spanning the region's history from prehistoric times to the modern era.

At the St. Clement of Ohrid National and University Library, the delegation met Director Jovica Nikčevski and explored cooperation in preserving and improving access to documentary heritage. The library houses around 2,000 Arabic manuscripts, reflecting long-standing historical and cultural ties.

The two sides also discussed exhibiting selected manuscripts at ADIBF 2026, collaborating on the digitisation and preservation of Arabic manuscripts, and expanding cultural and intellectual exchange.

The visit concluded with a meeting with Borcho Aleksov, Higher Education Advisor at North Macedonia's Ministry of Education and Science, to discuss expanding Arabic language teaching in universities through specialised programmes, curriculum development, accreditation, teacher training and academic exchange.