UAE Award in Higher Education to foster excellence, innovation: Acting Minister of Higher Education

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, expressed his profound gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, for his patronage of the UAE Award in Higher Education.

He noted that this support underscores the leadership’s commitment to higher education as a vital pillar of human development and global competitiveness.

"This award launches as our higher education system undergoes key transformations to elevate quality, foster innovation and maximise national impact. Our goal is not just to match global standards, but to build a pioneering national model that aligns with our priorities and leverages research and education to drive sustainable development," he said.

Dr. Al Awar added that the award embodies the UAE's vision for a future-ready higher education system that empowers leaders, invests in human capital and measures success by its long-term national impact. "Through this initiative, we aim to instil a lasting culture of excellence across the entire ecosystem.”

He invited all higher education institutions, academics, students and partners to participate, concluding, “We look forward to this award serving as a national platform to showcase inspiring models, exchange expertise and solidify the UAE's position as a global hub for education, research and innovation.”