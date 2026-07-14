Philippine Senate President praises UAE aid for Mindanao earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Philippine Senate President Sherwin T. Gatchalian has thanked the United Arab Emirates for its emergency humanitarian assistance to people affected by the earthquake in the Mindanao region.

In a message to Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), Gatchalian expressed the appreciation of the Philippine government and people for the UAE's swift response to the disaster.

He said the assistance came at a critical time and helped ease the suffering of affected families, adding that the aid extended beyond the provision of food and drinking water to reflect the UAE's values of solidarity and compassion while restoring hope to those impacted by the disaster.

Gatchalian said the humanitarian support also reflected the strength of bilateral relations and the two countries' shared commitment to humanitarian values.

He also reaffirmed the Philippine Senate's commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with the Federal National Council through parliamentary friendship groups and joint parliamentary organisations, building on more than five decades of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.