National Bonds adopts 'Generation Shaper' designation in place of 'Housewife'

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- National Bonds, the UAE's Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, on Tuesday announced the adoption of "Generation Shaper" as the new designation replacing "Housewife" across all its digital and electronic transactions.

It also launched a rewards package directed at Generation Shapers and their children, including quarterly incentive rewards, dedicated rewards for children, and year-round recreational and educational activities.

This move aligns with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in adopting the designation "Generation Shaper" in place of "Housewife," and in support of the Year of Family 2026 priorities.

National Bonds today holds an estimated AED505 million of total assets under management contributed by Generation Shapers, while smart app usage among them has reached 64 percent, an indicator of their active digital engagement in managing their savings.

In addition, Generation Shapers have received rewards with a total value exceeding AED22.8 million since the company's inception, aimed at reinforcing a culture of savings.

This national direction redefines the pivotal role Housewives play in shaping generations, elevating it from a social classification to a position of recognised national responsibility.

Rehab Lootah, Deputy CEO of National Bonds, said, "The decision to rename this vital segment of our community reflects the wise leadership's vision and its deep appreciation for those who raise the generations of the future. At National Bonds, we believe that celebrating Generation Shapers goes beyond the designation itself — it represents a clear call for institutions to reshape how they serve and stand alongside this group."

This engagement reflects the company's firm conviction that financial institutions bear a national responsibility to translate leadership directives into tangible frameworks that serve society.