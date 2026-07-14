Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Tuesday received Onur Şaylan, Consul-General of Türkiye in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

During the meeting at the Ruler's palace, H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the Consul-General and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye across various fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Şaylan thanked the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality, and praised the strong relations between the UAE and Türkiye, as well as Ras Al Khaimah's development across various sectors.