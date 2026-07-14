ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi, has achieved a new global milestone by breaking the Guinness World Records™ title for the “Most Money Raised for Charity by an Annuity Pledge in One Month”.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi celebrated this exceptional achievement during a ceremony attended by senior officials, partners and supporters.

The world record follows the campaign’s success in raising AED3.3 billion during the Holy Month of Ramadan, making it one of the UAE’s largest humanitarian endowment initiatives dedicated to supporting orphans.

Abdulhamid Mohamed Saeed, Chairman of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said that this global achievement marks an important milestone in the UAE’s humanitarian and endowment journey and reflects the leadership’s vision of fostering a culture of sustainable giving and strengthening social responsibility.

"It also reaffirms that investing in people is an investment in the future of society as a whole. We are proud that this Guinness World Records™ title was achieved through a collective effort that embodied the highest values of unity," he said.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said that this achievement reflects the values of the Year of Family and demonstrates the UAE’s belief that caring for orphans is a shared societal responsibility. He noted that sustainable initiatives of this kind contribute to strengthening social cohesion and fostering a culture of giving for future generations.

Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said, “This achievement reflects the strong participation of individuals and institutions in supporting this noble national initiative. Every contribution, regardless of its size, played a role in achieving this global milestone and helping build a brighter future for orphans.”

The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans campaign was launched to establish a sustainable endowment fund dedicated to orphan care and to transform community contributions into long-term support.

The returns from the endowment will be allocated to support orphans with their education, healthcare and quality of life. In doing so, it reinforces endowment as a sustainable development tool that supports community priorities and aligns with the UAE’s vision for humanitarian and charitable work.