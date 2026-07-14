Zayed Authority for People of Determination, 'Tatweer Security Institute' launch diploma for parents of People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Tatweer Security Training Institute have signed a cooperation agreement to launch the “Professional Empowerment Diploma for Parents of People of Determination”.

This initiative aims to enhance parents’ capabilities by equipping them with the scientific knowledge and practical skills needed to better support their children and improve the quality of care they provide, in line with the UAE’s vision of reinforcing the family’s role as a key partner in the journey of empowerment and social inclusion.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Zayed Authority for People of Determination by Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and Counsellor Dr. Saif Al Mazrouei, Director of Tatweer Security Training Institute, in the presence of senior officials.

The agreement aims to develop an integrated framework for building the capacities of parents through the design and delivery of specialised training and qualification programmes, awareness workshops, educational lectures, and the exchange of expertise and knowledge between the two parties.

The partnership will also include the organisation of conferences, scientific seminars, and joint community initiatives to promote awareness and advance best practices in empowering People of Determination and their families.

Al Humaidan said that the agreement represents a significant milestone in the authority’s efforts to empower families, reflecting its firm belief that parents are the primary partners in the rehabilitation and empowerment journey, and that investing in their capabilities has a direct and lasting impact on the development and well-being of People of Determination.

“Empowering parents with specialised professional knowledge and practical skills is an investment in the future of People of Determination. A well-prepared and capable family forms the foundation for achieving the best possible outcomes for their children," he added.

Al Mazrouei said that investing in the qualification and empowerment of parents is a direct investment in the future of the People of Determination. He noted that informed and empowered families create supportive environments that foster growth, learning, and independence.

He added that this collaboration embodies the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership during the Year of the Family, reinforcing the values of social cohesion and human solidarity while enhancing the quality of services provided to People of Determination in line with international best practices. It also strengthens the UAE’s position as a global model for empowerment and social inclusion.