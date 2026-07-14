SIRA launches field phase of ‘Thank You UAE’ campaign at Dubai Customs

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) began the field phase of its Thank You UAE campaign at Dubai Customs on Tuesday morning, the first in a series of visits that will take the national initiative into workplaces across the country.

Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, opened the department's participation by recording the first message on the campaign platform, in the presence of Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency.

Dubai Customs staff followed, logging their own messages on tablets set up at the department's headquarters. Participation remains open to all employees and clients of the department through the campaign platform.

The campaign invites Emiratis, residents, visitors and friends of the UAE to record a message of thanks to the country, in their own words.

Al Saleis said that the campaign has recorded 160,000 messages to date, adding that "we are working towards a million, and towards a national record that preserves these accounts for the generations to come."

Al Saleis said the platform has drawn more than 453,000 visits since launch, with messages arriving from participants of more than 136 nationalities. The field visits, he added, extend the platform rather than replace it.

Dubai Customs was chosen as the first stop for its national role and its standing among the emirate's leading government entities. The programme will move on to other government, semi-government and private sector organisations in Dubai before expanding across the rest of the UAE.

Dr Busenad said hosting the launch of the campaign's field phase was a source of pride for everyone at Dubai Customs, and reflected the national standing of an initiative he described as a sincere message of loyalty to the UAE and its leadership, and a community platform for expressing gratitude to the country.

He added that the choice of Dubai Customs to launch this phase carried national significance and reflected confidence in the department's role, noting that loyalty and belonging are not slogans to be raised, but a national responsibility translated into work, achievement and dedication.

The campaign is open to the public inside the UAE and abroad through its website www.shukranuae.emaratalaman.ae