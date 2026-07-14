Khalifa Fund supports13 Emirati enterprises in Liwa Date Festival 2026

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) --Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is participating in the 22nd edition of the Liwa Date Festival, held from 14th to 23rd July 2026 in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, KFED’s participation in the festival reflects the alignment between the festival’s mission to preserve cultural heritage and Khalifa Fund’s mission to enable Emirati enterprises to translate this heritage into sustainable economic opportunities.

Through its support for entrepreneurs and efforts to expand their growth opportunities, KFED contributes to fostering innovation, preserving national identity, and reinforcing the role of national enterprises in driving economic development.

As part of its participation, KFED is supporting 13 Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) representing diverse sectors, including artificial intelligence, creative industries, fashion, manufacturing, food and beverage, and retail. This diversity reflects the strength of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the ability of national enterprises to leverage innovation to preserve Emirati identity while transforming it into value-added products and services.

These include ‘Nuwa Hub,’ which specialises in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation solutions; ‘NEXBA Healthcare Supplies,’ a manufacturer of personal care products using green nanotechnology; ‘KWACHI Fashion,’ specialising in Emirati fashion design; and ‘MZS Heritage Designs,’ which specialises in providing creative designs and products inspired by heritage.

The participating enterprises also include businesses from the food and beverage (F&B) sector, including ‘Maison Aliza,’ offering Emirati cuisine with a modern touch; ‘Saraya Al Dhafra,’ offering local cuisine; ‘Gentle Bite,’ which offers healthy meals; ‘H Almughairah Bakery,’ offering bakery products and sweets; and ‘AYA Café,’ serving specialty coffee and beverages inspired by Emirati heritage. The participating enterprises further include ‘MSYAN,’ which specialises in retail; ‘Unique Signature,’ specialising in perfumes; ‘ABK Photography,’ providing photography services; and ‘Maiza Textile,’ offering clothing and textiles.

Visitors to KFED’s Stand No. 19 will have the opportunity to discover the products of participating Emirati enterprises and explore innovative business models that successfully combine heritage with innovation. The stand also offers participating entrepreneurs a valuable platform to showcase their products and services, strengthen brand visibility, engage directly with visitors, consumers, and potential business partners, and explore new commercial partnerships. These opportunities support business expansion, improve market access, and enhance the competitiveness of participating enterprises.

KFED’s participation in the festival forms part of its ongoing efforts to empower Emirati enterprises and strengthen their readiness for growth and expansion through integrated financing solutions, advisory services, capacity-building programmes, market access opportunities, and strategic partnerships. These efforts enhance the competitiveness of national enterprises, support their role in sustainable economic development, and advance a more diversified, resilient, and competitive economy.