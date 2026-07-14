Dubai Police kick off 4th edition of 'Safety Ambassadors' programme

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the ‘Safety Ambassadors’ programme, organised by the Safety Ambassadors Council at Dubai Police's General Department of Human Rights, has been launched and will run over four weeks.

The initiative aims to empower young people and strengthen their community role through integrated training that builds leadership and knowledge, qualifying them to become active ambassadors in promoting a culture of safety and supporting community protection efforts.

The programme was launched at the headquarters of the General Department of Airport Security, in the presence of Brigadier Abdul Rahman Al Shaer, Director of the General Department of Human Rights; his deputy, Colonel Faisal Al Khamiri; a number of officers; and with the participation of more than 45 Safety Ambassadors.

Brig. Abdul Rahman Al Shaer stated that, based on the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander‑in‑Chief of Dubai Police, the Force places great importance on students from various educational levels by involving them in the various programmes and activities implemented throughout the year. “These programmes have a positive impact on society, enhance safety and security, and contribute significantly to building a generation equipped with knowledge, awareness, and consciousness,” he added.

Brig. Al Shaer called on the participating students to make the most of the programme, to offer suggestions and observations, to express their requirements regarding the programmes and activities implemented, and to suggest topics of their interest. He assured them that Dubai Police supports creative and distinguished individuals, and nurtures outstanding student talents, while also appreciating the role of parents in encouraging and supporting their children to develop their skills.

Meanwhile, Colonel Faisal Al Khamiri stated that the ‘Safety Ambassadors’ programme aims to develop the skills of participating students by assigning them work tasks in various Dubai Police departments. He noted that they are placed across diverse specialisations based on their interests, skills, and the activities they have excelled in at school.

Major Rashid Nasser Al Ali, Head of the Safety Ambassadors Council, explained that in the first week, the programme will be held at the General Department of Airport Security, introducing students to the programme, its objectives, and the role of Safety Ambassadors. “It will also include a number of training modules, most notably an introduction to Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 on Child Rights (Wadeema), success stories, and lectures on intelligence, discipline, and other specialised topics,” he added.

In the second and third weeks, Safety Ambassadors will be placed across a number of general departments and police stations, allowing them to learn about the nature of police work, gain practical experience, and reinforce values of community responsibility. The programme will conclude in the final week with a graduation ceremony for the Safety Ambassadors, celebrating the completion of their training journey.