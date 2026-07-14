Hamdan Foundation, National Bonds promote financial literacy among students at Tomorrow's Skills Summer Forum

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, in collaboration with National Bonds, organised a specialised financial literacy workshop as part of the Tomorrow's Skills Summer Forum 2026, bringing together 54 students. The workshop aimed to strengthen participants' financial awareness and equip them with the knowledge and practical skills needed to make informed financial decisions and build a more secure and sustainable financial future.

Delivered under the title "Aware – Towards Financial and Knowledge Intelligence," the workshop formed part of the Forum's Skills Track and introduced participants to essential financial concepts through an interactive, hands-on learning experience.

The programme covered financial mindset and identity, personal budgeting, smart spending, saving, investing, and long-term financial planning, alongside key concepts related to credit, insurance, financial fraud, and cybersecurity. Participants also explored emerging investment opportunities, including gold and cryptocurrencies, as well as the role of artificial intelligence in supporting financial decision-making.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, "Preparing future generations goes beyond developing their academic and technical capabilities. It also requires equipping them with the life skills that enable them to make responsible decisions across all aspects of their lives. Financial literacy has become an essential competency that should be nurtured from an early age, as it empowers young people to plan effectively, manage resources wisely, and respond confidently to today's rapidly evolving economic landscape.

"At Hamdan Foundation, we are committed to delivering integrated educational programmes that combine knowledge with practical application, providing students with meaningful learning experiences that prepare them for both academic success and life beyond the classroom. Our collaboration with National Bonds on this workshop reflects our shared commitment to promoting financial literacy and empowering young people with the confidence and knowledge to build a more sustainable future."

Commenting on the collaboration, Rehab Lootah, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, said, "For more than two decades, promoting financial literacy has been a cornerstone of National Bonds' strategy. We believe that financial awareness is not simply a skill, but a way of life that begins in childhood and continues throughout every stage of life. Through initiatives that engage children, students, young people, families, employees, and retirees, we seek to contribute to a more financially aware and resilient society.

"Our collaboration with Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation builds on this vision and complements the success of our 'Young Investor' programme, which was launched to instil the principles of saving, investing, and financial planning from an early age. We firmly believe that investing in the financial awareness of younger generations is an investment in the future of Emirati families and the national economy, in line with the objectives of the UAE's Year of the Family 2026, which places families at the heart of sustainable national development."

The workshop featured interactive activities and practical exercises that enabled participants to apply financial concepts to real-life situations, helping them strengthen their financial decision-making skills and develop greater confidence in managing personal finances.

The workshop forms part of the Tomorrow's Skills Summer Forum 2026, organised by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences to equip students and young people with tomorrow's skills through an integrated portfolio of programmes spanning giftedness, innovation, advanced technologies, and essential life skills, supporting the development of a generation ready to contribute to a knowledge- and innovation-driven future.