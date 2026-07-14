SEC approves Sharjah Digital Department organisational structure

SHARJAH, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired SEC’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler's Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

Implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Council approved the draft general organisational structure for the Sharjah Digital Department.

The decision reflects the Sharjah government’s keenness to develop the work system following best practices, strengthen Sharjah's digital infrastructure, enhance the integration of government services, and raise their efficiency. The Council directed its General Secretariat to submit the draft organisational structure to the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s report for 2025, highlighting the authority’s achievements, showing a 22% increase in the number of visitors, reaching over 2 million, staying at 102 hotels in the emirate, in addition to total revenues of AED780 million, and the annual growth rate in the number of visitors in the region.

The report looked at the authority’s internal promotion efforts. It noted the tours for delegations from tourism companies, media representatives, and guests visiting Sharjah. It also looked at external promotional activities, including participation in international exhibitions and festivals.

The report pointed out events such as the Sharjah Light Festival and the Sharjah International Tourism and Travel Forum. It also covered different tourism services, training and awareness programs, community outreach efforts, and digital transformation projects.