Kalimat Foundation strengthens Arabic books presence in Malaysia with 6 libraries reaching 4,000 students

KUALA LUMPUR, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Chairperson of Kalimat Foundation (KF), has led the foundation’s latest international literacy initiative in Malaysia, donating six portable libraries containing 600 Arabic-language children’s books to schools across the country, expanding access to quality Arabic reading resources for more than 4,000 students.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with Kota Buku, a Malaysian government-linked organisation dedicated to advancing reading, literacy, and the national publishing sector, and in collaboration with IBBY Malaysia, the national section of the International Board on Books for Young People.

Through these partnerships, Kalimat Foundation supported primary schools across Malaysia with portable libraries, strengthening school libraries and enriching Arabic-language learning resources for students and educators, giving young readers access to quality books that nurture imagination and build a lasting relationship with reading.

As part of the initiative, H.H. Sheikha Bodour visited Seri Bintang South National School, one of the schools supported through the partnership with Kota Buku. She was welcomed by Adibah Omar, Chief Executive Officer of Kota Buku; Maziah Malik, Headmistress of the school; senior officials from Malaysia’s Ministry of Education; and representatives of Kota Buku.

During the visit, Sheikha Bodour toured the school’s facilities and library, and attended a student programme celebrating Arabic language and culture.

Commenting on the initiative, H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said, “Malaysia has a long and distinguished tradition of Arabic education, nurtured through its schools and communities over many generations. Through ‘Pledge a Library’, we are honoured to contribute to this legacy by expanding children's access to quality Arabic books and enriching the learning environments where language, culture and identity continue to thrive. Every library we place in a school, community space or educational setting reflects our belief that books can open pathways to learning, curiosity and opportunity, while giving children the chance to build meaningful connections with the world around them.”

Adibah Omar, Chief Executive Officer, Kota Buku, said, “Reading broadens perspectives and strengthens young minds. We welcome this collaboration with Kalimat Foundation as it enriches opportunities for our students to engage more deeply with Arabic language and literature while reinforcing the strong educational and cultural ties between Malaysia and the UAE. Partnerships such as this contribute meaningfully to our learning environment and reflect our shared commitment to nurturing future generations through education.”

The visit featured a series of student-focused activities attended by Sheikha Bodour, including an Arabic-language performance, a book-gifting activity with Arabic-language children’s titles, a storytelling session, and a workshop where students designed bookmarks inspired by the story, encouraging engagement through imagination, discussion and artistic expression.

This recent initiative reflects Kalimat Foundation's mission to expand access to quality Arabic literature for children beyond the Arab world. While supporting Arabic language education, it also helps young readers expand their knowledge, enrich their Arabic vocabulary, and engage more deeply with the language through reading and discovery. By working with trusted educational and cultural partners, the Foundation continues to build international networks that extend the reach of Arabic books to communities where they are needed most.

The Malaysia initiative builds on Kalimat Foundation's growing international work to expand access to Arabic books and accessible publishing. Through programmes spanning six continents, the Pledge a Library has distributed more than 216 portable libraries benefiting over 100,000 children in 30 countries, by working with governments, educational institutions and humanitarian organisations to ensure that every child has the opportunity to read, learn and remain connected to the richness of Arabic language and culture.