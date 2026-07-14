DEWA empowers young talent through AI Agentic Hackathon organised by Youth Council

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Youth Council of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the Artificial Intelligence Agentic Hackathon to mark World Youth Skills Day 2026, observed annually on 15th July.

Hosted at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters, over three days, the event brought together 50 young DEWA employees who took part in applied workshops and interactive competitions.

They explored advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and methods, particularly agentic AI, while enhancing their skills and developing innovative AI-driven solutions. Specialised experts reviewed the projects and ideas presented, encouraging participants to take on diverse challenges and make full use of the opportunities AI offers.

“We fully support the forward-looking directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the UAE to be the world’s first government to broadly deploy agentic AI models across 50% of its sectors and operations, while equipping employees with the tools and technologies needed to drive this transformation. At DEWA, we are committed to empowering the youth by expanding their practical knowledge of AI systems and strengthening their ability to use these tools effectively, responsibly and safely. This prepares them to meet the demands of the future economy. As the first government entity in the UAE to deploy agentic AI models within its operations, and one of the first utilities globally to adopt AI to improve operational efficiency, we believe deeper youth engagement with these technologies will bolster their ability to act and make decisions independently, reinforcing DEWA’s global leadership across all areas,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President, said, “Since the beginning of DEWA’s AI journey in 2017, we have been committed to aligning with DEWA’s strategic directions and operational priorities by consolidating the direct contribution of the youth in driving AI, innovation and digital transformation across the organisation.”