Dubai Police participates in National Service Career Fair 2026

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police is participating in the ninth edition of the National Service Career Fair 2026, which will be held tomorrow and will continue for three days at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City.

Brigadier Rashid Nasser, Director of the General Department of Human Resources, affirmed Dubai Police's commitment to participating in the fair as part of its efforts to strengthen its cadres with graduates of the National and Reserve Service Programme.

He noted that these conscripts possess distinguished qualities of commitment, discipline, and readiness, having been trained through exceptional, high‑level programmes during their service with the National Service and Reserve Authority.

Brig. Rashid Nasser pointed out that Dubai Police participates every year in the National Service Career Fair and has, over the past years, successfully recruited graduates who have proven their high capabilities and efficiency in carrying out police and military tasks assigned to them.

“They have excelled in many specialisations and fields across various general departments and police stations. This year, Dubai Police will offer a number of job opportunities at the fair to provide conscripts with the chance to serve their nation, achieve their future aspirations, and harness their potential and abilities in police work,” he added.

Colonel Hamad bin Dafous, Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department at the General Department of Human Resources, confirmed that Dubai Police has completed all preparations to welcome National Service conscripts at its stand at the National Service Career Fair in Expo City.

He explained that Dubai Police will provide electronic devices to enable those interested in joining Dubai Police to apply for jobs in a smart manner through the smart recruitment platform: https://srs.dubaipolice.gov.ae.

Col. bin Dafous noted that Dubai Police will offer jobs at both universities graduate and non‑commissioned officer levels through the smart platform. He added that those interested in joining Dubai Police from National Service conscripts must meet the approved conditions published on the website.