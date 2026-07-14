ADX honours market participants for 2025 achievements

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group honoured brokerage firms, listed companies and post-trade service members at its Annual Members Recognition Awards, recognising their contributions to the development of Abu Dhabi's capital markets during 2025.

A total of 29 awards were presented during the ceremony, held on 13th July alongside the launch of six new single-stock futures on ADX's derivatives market.

In 2025, ADX recorded a 12.6 percent increase in trading value to AED342 billion, while trading by foreign investors rose 13.8 percent. Institutional investors generated AED600 billion in buy and sell activity, up 10 percent from 2024. The exchange's market capitalisation increased 4.6 percent to AED3.13 trillion, reflecting continued investor confidence and growing international participation.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group, said member firms and listed companies remain key partners in the exchange's development, supporting liquidity, strengthening investor confidence and contributing to Abu Dhabi's wider economic objectives.

The awards recognised excellence across brokerage performance, market making, liquidity provision, post-trade services and financial reporting. Recipients were selected using quantitative performance indicators and qualitative assessments aligned with ADX's strategic priorities.

ADX said the contributions of its market participants have strengthened liquidity, expanded investor access, supported cross-border trading through the Tabadul platform and reinforced the exchange's position as a leading global market serving more than 1.2 million investors.

In the brokerage and trading category, International Securities received the award for highest trading value, while EFG Hermes UAE was recognised for the highest number of transactions. Arqaam Securities led direct market access (DMA) trading value, ADIB Securities topped ETF trading value, ADS Securities led derivatives trading value, BHM Capital Financial Services was recognised for the highest number of new electronic trading accounts and as securities lending and borrowing (SLB) liquidity leader, while FAB Securities recorded the highest number of new investor IDs through electronic channels.

In market making and liquidity provision, QMM was recognised as the leading market maker by trading value across equities, ETFs and derivatives, for the highest number of registered liquidity provider companies, jointly, and as the most active SLB participant. Al Ramz Capital received the award for the highest number of registered liquidity provider companies.

Market infrastructure awards recognised Thndr as the first remote retail trading member, Emirates NBD Bank as the most active general clearing member, First Abu Dhabi Bank as the leading custodian by assets under custody, and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited for onboarding the highest number of new investors.

For cross-border activity through Tabadul, International Securities was recognised as the top broker by trading value, Al Ramz Capital for the highest number of registered markets, and Freedom Finance Global for the highest trading value on ADX through the platform.

Individual trading excellence awards went to Mohamed Ahmed El Ayna of International Securities, Reda Abdel Samea Saleh Ahmed of EFG Hermes UAE and Mohammad Ahmad Alkhatib of Al Ramz Capital.

Listed companies recognised for financial reporting efficiency were Palms Sports (PALMS), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Co (RAKNIC), National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB).