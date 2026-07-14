Arab Parliament Speaker condemns Iranian attacks targeting two UAE oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

CAIRO, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the UAE's national oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah while they were transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters. The attacks resulted in the death of one crew member and injuries to others.

He extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to the victim's family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security, stability, economic interests and sovereignty.

He stressed that the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the principle of freedom of navigation, posing a direct threat to the security of international maritime routes and the safety of commercial shipping.

He added that they also represent a serious breach of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions affirming the need to protect international navigation from any threats.

Al Yamahi called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities in addressing these repeated threats to international maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.