Dubai Humanitarian sends fourth relief airlift to Uganda as Ebola response continues

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) has dispatched a fourth relief shipment to Uganda, its third aboard a Dubai Royal Air Wing aircraft, as part of the sustained response to the Ebola outbreak in that region.

The shipment landed in Entebbe, Uganda, carrying 72.5 metric tonnes of humanitarian cargo, bound for communities across the border. The World Food Programme's United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP/UNHRD) and UNICEF provided the supplies from their prepositioned stocks in Dubai Humanitarian warehouses.

The relief supplies included water purification tablets to keep people safe from waterborne disease, mobile storage units and generators to power treatment sites in areas without reliable electricity and tarpaulins to provide shelter for both patients and medical teams.

The shipment also carried data loggers to help health workers track temperature-sensitive vaccines and medicines throughout the cold chain, as well as an ablution unit to support the hygiene standards needed to contain the outbreak.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, "Four airlifts in, this operation shows what steady leadership and clear vision can achieve. The United Arab Emirates and the Government of Dubai have made sure that when our partners need to move relief, they can, and that is exactly what a response to an outbreak like this demands."

"None of this cargo means much sitting in a warehouse. It only matters once it reaches the people using it: a nurse setting up a treatment unit, a family boiling water they can now trust. That is what today's flight was really about, and it is why Dubai Humanitarian keeps showing up for this response, facilitating shipment after shipment," Saba added.

This latest airlift adds to a busy year for Dubai Humanitarian, which has facilitated nine air and land shipments delivering over 450 metric tonnes since the beginning of 2026. Delivered in close coordination with partners to support the international humanitarian community, these shipments have responded to emergencies in Gaza, Lebanon, Mozambique and Afghanistan.

As a global hub connecting humanitarian organisations with the logistics, warehousing and transport capabilities they need, Dubai Humanitarian remains committed to ensuring aid reaches people in crisis wherever and whenever it is needed most.