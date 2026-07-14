Ammar bin Humaid directs exemptions of Ajman citizens from government housing mortgage release fees

AJMAN, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- At the direction of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department has announced the exemption of citizens who are beneficiaries of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme loans from mortgage release fees — coinciding with the “Year of Family”, and in embodiment of the UAE’s commitment to supporting the family and enhancing quality of life.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, affirmed that the decision translates the leadership’s vision of facilitating citizens’ affairs and alleviating their financial burdens — enhancing their family stability and supporting the wellbeing of society.

He stated that the exemption is in alignment with the Ajman Government’s directions in developing government services, simplifying procedures, and enabling citizens to complete the documentation of their property titles with ease and without additional burdens.

He noted the Department’s commitment to enhancing citizens’ quality of life, meeting their needs, and harnessing all available capabilities to deliver integrated proactive services that keep pace with their aspirations.

He explained that the “Mortgage Release After Settlement” package represents a model of government integration, contributing to the reduction of requirements and the elimination of bureaucracy — in line with the wise leadership’s aspirations and its forward-looking vision to consolidate Ajman’s standing as a sustainable and pioneering city across all sectors.

For his part, Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, stated that the decision to exempt citizens from government housing mortgage release fees comes in recognition of those who have completed the settlement of their financing obligations, and contributes to encouraging them to complete property title documentation procedures.

He affirmed the Department’s commitment to its community role and its dedication to adopting distinctive initiatives that contribute to improving quality of life and raising levels of satisfaction and happiness amongst all customer segments