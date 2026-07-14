DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has launched the third edition of its Mustadeem programme, building on the success and strong participation achieved in the previous two editions.

The programme forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to establish a comprehensive national platform that prepares the next generation of Emiratis to lead a sustainable future.

Through immersive educational and field-based experiences, Mustadeem introduces school students to the fields of environment, sustainability and food security, broadening their knowledge, strengthening their practical skills and inspiring them to explore future academic and career pathways.

The third edition marks a significant expansion of the programme through the introduction of a dedicated Marine Environment Track, alongside the Livestock and Food Security Track. This reflects the Ministry’s commitment to evolving Mustadeem into a comprehensive learning platform that covers a broader spectrum of environmental, sustainability and food security sectors while promoting a culture of learning by doing and equipping Emirati students with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to the UAE’s sustainability and innovation goals.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, “The Mustadeem Programme reflects our wise leadership’s vision of nurturing a generation equipped with the knowledge, skills, and innovative mindset needed to lead a more sustainable future. We believe that building national talent begins by providing students with meaningful opportunities to gain practical experience and explore the strategic sectors that will shape the economy of the future, enhancing their readiness to contribute to the nation’s development and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and sustainability.”

She added, “The programme represents a successful model of collaboration between government entities, academic institutions, and strategic partners, reflecting our belief that developing national capabilities is a shared responsibility. Empowering young people through knowledge, hands-on learning, and direct engagement with experts is a long-term investment in the UAE’s future and in its continued global leadership in sustainability, climate action, and food security.”

She further emphasised, “With every edition of the Mustadeem Programme, we are committed to enriching its content, expanding its learning pathways, and selecting themes that align with national priorities and future direction across the fields of environment, sustainability, and food security.”

The programme is delivered in collaboration with strategic partners. The Marine Environment Track is organised in partnership with the University of Khorfakkan and the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre – part of the university, while the Livestock and Food Security Track is delivered in partnership with the Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Department and Mleiha Dairy Farm.

These partnerships reflect a collaborative approach between government entities, academic institutions and specialised organisations to provide students with immersive learning experiences and direct exposure to real-world professional environments.

The Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock has launched the “Mustadeem” Program as part of its efforts to invest in young national talent and empower university and college students to acquire practical experience through an integrated training environment that combines academic knowledge with field application, thereby enhancing their readiness for the labour market and supporting the development of their skills across various fields of institutional work.

Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock, affirmed that the “Mustadeem” Program embodies the Department’s vision of preparing and developing a generation of qualified national talent capable of keeping pace with future requirements and contributing effectively to the development of the agricultural and livestock sectors.

He added that the programme provides students with the opportunity to gain insight into the government work environment, acquire practical experience, and enhance their knowledge and skills, thereby contributing to the development of qualified national cadres that support the development process and enhance the sustainability of the agricultural and livestock sectors, in line with the Emirate of Sharjah’s approach to investing in people and empowering national talent.

From his side, Professor Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan, said that raising young people’s awareness of marine environmental issues is an investment in the future of sustainability and reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Khorfakkan, to harness education and scientific research in advancing sustainable development.

He added that the university’s College of Marine Sciences and Aquatic Biology and the Sharjah Marine Science Research Center, and UN Ocean conferences serve as a leading academic and research hub, contributing to the preparation of highly qualified national talent capable of addressing environmental challenges, safeguarding marine ecosystems, and preserving marine resources for future generations.

The programme will be delivered in two phases. The Marine Environment Track, taking place from 3–6 August 2026, targets students in Grades 9–12, offering practical experiences in marine ecosystems, marine science, scientific research, water quality monitoring and aquaculture, alongside laboratory activities, field visits and scientific projects.

The Livestock and Food Security Track will follow from 17–20 August 2026, targeting students in Grades 6–8. Participants will gain practical insights into livestock production and food security through workshops covering veterinary medicine, biosecurity, food quality and dairy production. The programme concludes with a hackathon that encourages students to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges facing the sector.

Built around the principle of learning by doing, Mustadeem engages students through immersive activities, expert-led sessions and practical experiences that deepen their understanding of environmental challenges while strengthening critical thinking, innovation, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Beyond the summer programme, Mustadeem marks the beginning of a broader innovation journey, enabling participants to further develop their ideas through mentoring and guidance before showcasing their projects through the Innovation Challenge and other national platforms, ensuring the programme’s long-term impact and fostering a culture of innovation among young people.