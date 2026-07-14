Sharjah Art Foundation launches 'Dialogues' talks series

SHARJAH, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation has announced the launch of Dialogues, a new talks series exploring the evolution of visual art in the UAE and across the Arab world.

The inaugural session will feature Emirati artist Mohammed Kazem, whose work has played a significant role in the development of contemporary art in the UAE. The discussion will be moderated by artist and writer Ismail Al Rifai, Head of Translation and Arabic Content at Sharjah Art Foundation.

The session will take place on 18th July from 18:00 to 19:30 at The Flying Saucer in Dasman, Sharjah. Conducted in Arabic, it is open to participants aged 15 and above.

Dialogues brings together artists and cultural practitioners to revisit key moments in the development of modern and contemporary art in the UAE, highlighting collaborations and cultural initiatives that have shaped artistic practice and discourse across the wider region. The series also provides a platform to reflect on the histories and institutions that continue to influence contemporary art.

The opening session will examine Mohammed Kazem's four-decade artistic practice and its connection to the social and cultural transformations that have shaped the UAE. It will explore his contribution to the country's artistic landscape, including mentoring emerging artists, supporting new generations of practitioners and producing works that engage with place and social change.

The discussion will also address Kazem's current projects and future direction, as well as the wider development of the UAE's cultural sector, including the role of art institutions, museums, galleries and the art market in strengthening the national arts ecosystem.

Sharjah Art Foundation said it is committed to ensuring its programmes are inclusive and accessible. Visitors requiring accessibility support are encouraged to indicate their requirements when registering so that appropriate arrangements can be made.