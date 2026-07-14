SHARJAH, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth session of the fourth term of the Arab Parliament for the Child has commenced in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and will continue until the eighteenth of July.

A series of interactive labs and training workshops, totalling seven skills and innovation labs, was organised in cooperation with Sharjah Youth, affiliated with Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators. Children were distributed among these specialised labs to explore new horizons of creativity and teamwork.

The parliament implemented a busy schedule of quality labs, including the “Make Your Own Story 3D” lab, which allowed children to transform their imaginations and stories into three-dimensional models, and the “Emerging Chef” lab, in which members had a fun cooking experience.

The character-building lab focused on honing leadership skills, the miniature world lab allowed participants to explore science and natural phenomena, and the Champions League lab featured sports competitions and group challenges.

The Word Makers Lab, which gave children the opportunity to express their opinions and ideas through creative writing, and finally, the Mosaic Art Lab.

Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Children’s Parliament, praised the fruitful cooperation with Sharjah Youth, noting that these interactive laboratories were prepared in an innovative style that combines fun and benefit to consolidate the values of innovation, parliamentary work, and leadership among all the children of the Arab world.