Mansour bin Zayed, Abdullah bin Zayed offer condolences to Emir of Qatar over passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

DOHA, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, offered their condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the passing of the late Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During the condolence visit at Lusail Palace in the Qatari capital, Doha, Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Emir of Qatar, the Al Thani family and the brotherly people of Qatar, praying to Almighty God to grant the deceased His vast mercy, admit him into Paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon his family.

Accompanying Their Highnesses were Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; and a number of senior officials.

Earlier today, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and the accompanying delegation arrived in Doha, where they were received at the airport by Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, along with a number of officials.