Khalifa Award for Education launches its 20th edition

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, the General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the institutions of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has launched the award's 20th edition for 2026–2027.

Marking two decades since the award's establishment in 2007, the new edition introduces, for the first time, the Innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Education category, reflecting the UAE's vision of harnessing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance education and improve quality of life.

The new category aims to recognise outstanding research, innovative practices and applied solutions that use artificial intelligence across all stages of education, in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

The General Secretariat said the 20th edition comprises 10 award fields and 18 categories covering educational, applied and community initiatives at the UAE, Arab and international levels. Online nominations opened on 13th July and will remain open until 31st December, 2026.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, described the 20th edition as a major milestone, celebrating two decades of promoting educational, academic and community excellence.

He said the award has become one of the region's leading education awards since its launch in 2007, recognising excellence across the education sector while supporting innovation and knowledge development.

Al Houti praised the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE's education sector, noting that education remains central to the country's development vision and global competitiveness.

He also commended the directives of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, for ensuring the award keeps pace with scientific and technological advances in education.

Al Houti also highlighted the continued support of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, whose guidance has helped align the award's fields and categories with global developments in education.

He said the award continues to build on the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who regarded education as the foundation of nation-building and sustainable development.

The 20th edition includes categories covering distinguished educational personalities, early learning, general education, education and community service, People of Determination, innovation in Arabic language teaching, higher education, educational research, educational authorship for children, and innovative educational projects and programmes.

Al Houti said the newly introduced Innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Education category is open to individuals, multidisciplinary teams, educational institutions and students. It recognises projects that have demonstrated sustainable educational impact over the past three years by improving teaching, assessment, learning outcomes and institutional performance through digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

He added that the award has also upgraded its official website, providing an advanced digital platform that streamlines the nomination process while enhancing transparency, efficiency and accuracy throughout the evaluation process ahead of the announcement of winners in April 2027.