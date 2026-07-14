Tawazun launches 'Foresight' magazine

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement has launched 'Foresight', a new quarterly bilingual magazine published in Arabic and English, establishing a UAE platform for strategic dialogue that brings together thought leadership, policy and industry to explore the trends shaping the future of defence, security, defence industries and advanced technologies.

The magazine was unveiled during a ceremony held at Tawazun's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, attended by senior government officials, representatives from defence, security and military entities, the Council's strategic partners, leading academics and researchers, members of the defence industry, and representatives of friendly nations and international partners. The event underscored the importance of strategic dialogue and collaboration in addressing future challenges and strengthening national capabilities.

The launch of Foresight reflects Tawazun's continued commitment to enabling the UAE's defence and national security ecosystem by providing a knowledge platform that enriches strategic dialogue and brings together policymakers, researchers, industry leaders and experts to exchange perspectives on the issues and emerging trends that will shape the defence and security landscape in the decades ahead.

The inaugural edition opens with an exclusive interview with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Tawazun Council.

In the interview, His Highness outlines his vision of sovereign capability as the foundation for national resilience, strategic autonomy and effective leadership. He also discusses the vital role of the defence industry, innovation, strategic partnerships and investment in human capital in strengthening future readiness.

The first edition also features a collection of articles and research by leading thinkers, researchers and industry experts, covering a broad range of topics, including the future of defence and security, defence industries, space, critical minerals, emerging technologies, and the strategic shifts reshaping the global landscape.

These are presented within an editorial framework built around the core pillars of defence enablement, offering a consistent lens through which to understand change and identify future opportunities and challenges.

Foresight aims to become a leading intellectual reference and strategic dialogue platform that bridges knowledge and policymaking while strengthening collaboration between government entities, think tanks, universities and industry. It is founded on the belief that building the future begins with a deeper understanding of change, and with informed dialogue that transforms ideas into insights, insights into policy, and policy into sustainable national capabilities.

The launch of Foresight forms part of Tawazun's commitment to advancing strategic knowledge as a key enabler of the UAE's defence and national security ecosystem, reinforcing partnerships, fostering innovation, and contributing to a more resilient, future-ready and sustainable United Arab Emirates.