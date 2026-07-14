Dealing.com sets Guinness World Record with more than 24,000 tokenised stocks

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dealing.com, a global investing platform, has been awarded a Guinness World Records title for the Most Tokenised Stocks Available for Trading on a Single Platform, offering more than 24,000 tokenised stocks to investors.

The title was presented to Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Finvasia Group and Dealing, by Mbali Nkosi, Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, during a ceremony attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, alongside government officials, investors, industry leaders and media representatives.

The record followed an independent verification process that assessed platform data, documentation and regulatory filings. Guinness World Records confirmed that 24,343 tokenised stocks were live and publicly available for trading on the Dealing platform at the time of verification, the highest verified number on a single investment platform.

The recognition comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its position in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation sector through regulations supporting tokenised equities, real estate, commodities and alternative assets.

Tajinder Virk said the recognition reflects the growing potential of tokenisation to expand access to global markets, improve liquidity and transform investment ownership.

He added that the milestone demonstrates the possibilities of regulated tokenised investing and supports the company's vision of building an investment platform that provides global market access through tokenisation.

Dealing.com currently offers access to more than 70,000 investment opportunities across more than 15 global markets through a single account. Its portfolio includes over 35,000 traditional financial instruments, including stocks, ETFs, currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices, alongside more than 24,000 tokenised stocks and over 12,000 tokenised ETFs.

The platform operates under more than 30 licences and registrations worldwide and provides AI-powered portfolio insights and guided order placement to simplify investing.

Mbali Nkosi said Guinness World Records has applied rigorous verification standards since 1955, with every title assessed against measurable criteria and supported by verified evidence.

She said the assessment confirmed 24,343 eligible tokenised stocks available for trading on the platform, establishing Dealing.com as the holder of the Guinness World Records title for the Most Tokenised Stocks Available for Trading on a Single Platform.

Dealing.com said it aims to support the continued evolution of digital, tokenised and borderless finance by providing simpler, more transparent and inclusive access to global investment opportunities.