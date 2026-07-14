Ajman Civil Defence contains minor fire in residential tower with no injuries

AJMAN, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Teams from the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Ajman successfully contained a minor accidental fire that broke out in a residential tower on the Corniche after responding immediately upon receiving the report.

The competent authorities in Ajman said the tower's residents were evacuated as a precaution to ensure their safety, while Civil Defence teams succeeded in containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to neighbouring residential units.

The authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties were recorded among the residents, adding that cooling operations were carried out and the site was inspected to ensure it was safe in accordance with established procedures.

The swift response of Civil Defence teams and the effective coordination among the relevant authorities contributed to the prompt handling of the incident and the safety of residents. The building's fire suppression systems also operated efficiently, helping to extinguish the blaze quickly and limit its spread.

The competent authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire, urging the public to rely on official sources for information and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports.