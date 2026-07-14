ePointZero completes acquisition of Traverse Midstream Partners for $2.25 billion

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- ePointZero, a global platform focused on specialised energy infrastructure, and a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of Traverse Midstream Partners, LLC (Traverse), a portfolio company of The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG), a specialised natural resources private equity firm, for US$2.25 billion in an all-cash transaction.

The transaction grants ePointZero minority, non-operated interests in two critical US midstream assets: a 35% stake in the Rover Pipeline and a 25% stake in the Ohio River System (ORS), which are both operated by Energy Transfer, one of the largest and most established midstream operators in the United States.

This milestone transaction represents ePointZero’s first acquisition in U.S. natural gas infrastructure and reinforces its strategy to build a globally diversified portfolio of resilient, cash-generative energy assets underpinned by long-term contracted cash flows.

It marks a significant entry into one of the world’s most strategic natural gas markets, positioning ePointZero to capture sustained demand for reliable, lower-carbon energy and deploy capital at scale into high-quality global infrastructure assets. It further reflects the group's accelerated push towards critical infrastructure as energy security intensifies globally.

Commenting on the transaction, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero, said, “This acquisition through ePointZero reflects our commitment to investing in the critical infrastructure that underpins global growth. US energy infrastructure offers a compelling entry point through high-quality, strategically located assets, and we see this as the first step in building a scaled, long-term presence in the market connecting capital, partnerships, and opportunity to support rising global demand.”

Mohamed Hesham, CEO of ePointZero, said, “This acquisition represents a landmark transaction for ePointZero in critical energy infrastructure. By securing a significant stake in a premier North American natural gas transportation network, we are not only acquiring stable, long-term yields but are backing a platform that can reliably deliver gas to customers and markets where demand is rapidly growing. This transaction establishes our footprint in the world's most dynamic gas market and creates a strong platform for further strategic expansion in North America. With energy security rising on the agenda of governments and corporates alike, the strategic timing of this transaction demonstrates a deliberate approach to building a portfolio designed to outlast cycles.”

John Raymond, Founder and Executive Chairman of EMG, commented, “Traverse represents the type of high-quality infrastructure platform that EMG seeks to build and scale through rigorous investment. During our ownership, the business established a valuable position in two of the most strategically important natural gas systems in North America, supported by strong fundamentals and growing demand. We are proud of what the Traverse team has accomplished and believe these assets are well positioned for continued success under ePointZero's ownership.”

The acquired assets are located in the Appalachian Basin, the largest natural gas production basin in North America, and one of the world’s most significant sources of supply. Low-cost reserves in the region ensure that production remains competitive across commodity price cycles, supporting sustained high utilisation of associated infrastructure.

Together, the systems provide essential connectivity between supply basins and key demand centers, enabling the efficient movement of natural gas across major U.S. markets, including LNG export corridors, power generation networks, and industrial hubs. Underpinned by long-term take-or-pay contracts, they are well positioned to deliver reliable, low-cost gas to growing end markets nationwide.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor for ePointZero. Santander US Capital Markets LLC led the committed financing to ePointZero. Mizuho also provided committed financing to ePointZero.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal advisors and Alvarez & Marsal provided financial and tax advisory services to ePointZero

Evercore and Greenhill & Co., a Mizuho affiliate, served as financial advisors for Traverse. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisors to Traverse.