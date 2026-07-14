UAE wins 12 more medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship, taking overall tally to 27

ALMATY, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, continued its impressive performances at the third Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship, held at Almaty Arena, claiming 12 medals in the Under-18 division, including four gold, two silver and six bronze.

The latest results reinforce the UAE's position among Asia's leading jiu-jitsu nations, reflecting the country's continued investment in athlete development and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation's long-term vision to prepare generations of athletes to compete at the highest continental and international levels.

The UAE athletes delivered stellar performances throughout the Under-18 competition, demonstrating their ability to assess contests, control the pace of matches and deal effectively with closely contested bouts, many of which were decided by fine margins. Their performances saw several athletes advance to the finals and secure podium places.

Gold medals were won by Zainab Al-Mansoori (+70kg), Saif Al Baloushi (Under 48 kg), Hazza Al-Kaabi (Under 56kg) and Zayed Al-Hosani (Under 85kg). Silver medals went to Haneen Al-Khouri (Under 57kg) and Khalfan Al-Zaidi (Under 85kg). Bronze medals were claimed by Shamma Mohammed Al-Mansoori (Under 40kg), Ghala Al-Hammadi (Under 52kg), Ghanem Al-Ali (Under 52kg), Ali Al-Najjar (Under 56kg), Hamed Isa Al-Maskari and Saif Hamad Al-Ameri (both Under 62kg).

The Under-18 results took the UAE's overall medal tally at the championship to 27 medals, comprising seven gold, seven silver and 13 bronze, following the team's 15-medal haul in the Under-16 competition.

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, said, "The continued success of our national teams is the result of the tremendous support the UAE's wise leadership provides to sport and its belief in the importance of investing in talent and empowering young athletes. This has helped build an advanced sporting system that continues to deliver achievements and raise the UAE flag at continental and international competitions.

"The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation follows a comprehensive strategy based on identifying talent at an early age, developing athletes through scientific training programmes, specialised training camps and regular international participation, supported by close technical monitoring. This approach has strengthened the UAE's leadership in Asia and reinforced its position as a global centre for the development of jiu-jitsu and the creation of champions.

"The Under-18 category represents an important stage in preparing athletes to transition to elite competition. The maturity, technical ability and composure our athletes displayed against strong opponents reflect the quality of the Federation's technical programme and the success of its long-term strategy."

Yasser Mohammed Al-Qubaisi, Head of National Teams at the Federation, said, "The Under-18 competition highlighted the remarkable development of our athletes and their ability to deal intelligently with the changing dynamics of each contest while maintaining concentration until the final moments.

"Several contests were decided through precise execution and making the most of opportunities at the right time. This championship provides the technical staff with an important opportunity to assess performances comprehensively and build on the technical gains ahead of upcoming competitions."

Zayed Al-Hosani, who won the gold medal in the Under 85kg division, said, "We entered the competition with great focus, knowing that reaching the top of the podium required discipline, commitment to the coaches' instructions and managing every moment of each contest. Representing the UAE is a great responsibility and motivates me to continue improving and achieving more success."

Zainab Al-Mansoori, who claimed gold in the Over 70kg division, said, "The competition demanded complete focus, mental composure and the ability to adapt throughout each contest. Good preparation and the support of the coaching staff helped me overcome difficult challenges, and this medal motivates me to work even harder and prepare for the competitions ahead."

The championship resumes on Thursday with the Under-21 competitions, where the UAE National Team will aim to maintain its momentum and add to its medal tally.