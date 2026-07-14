Bahrain's King, Egyptian President stress need to halt Iranian attacks, threats to maritime navigation

MANAMA, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed the latest regional and international developments during a meeting today in Manama, focusing on the evolving situation in the region, its implications for regional security and stability, and ongoing efforts to address these developments. The two leaders also exchanged views on these issues.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), President El Sisi renewed Egypt's condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks on Bahraini territory, describing them as a violation of the sovereignty of states, international law and norms, and a threat to international peace and security.

His Majesty the King of Bahrain and the Egyptian President reaffirmed the provisions of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which strongly condemned and called for the immediate cessation of all Iranian attacks against the Gulf states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the immediate and unconditional end to any provocation or threats against neighbouring countries, and reaffirmed the inherent right of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to defend themselves against Iranian attacks.

The two leaders also stressed the utmost importance of ending Iran's threats to disrupt freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a vital international waterway for global energy supplies and trade. They said such threats violate international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and emphasised that protecting international maritime routes is a shared international responsibility requiring cooperation from countries across the region and the wider international community.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing consultations on various issues in light of the common challenges facing the region.