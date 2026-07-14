UAE strongly condemns Houthi terrorist militia attacks on Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks launched by the Houthi terrorist militia targeting the southern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.