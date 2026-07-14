UN Security Council extends Red Sea attack reporting mandate by six months

NEW YORK, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UN Security Council today adopted Resolution 2826 (2026), extending, among other matters, the Secretary-General’s request to submit periodic reports on the implementation of Resolution 2722 (2024), concerning reporting on attacks in the Red Sea, for an additional six months, until mid-January next year.

The resolution, adopted with 13 members of the Security Council voting in favour and China and Russia abstaining, builds on a series of Security Council resolutions on Yemen and the Red Sea.

Adopted during the Council’s 10194th meeting, the resolution extends the reporting request contained in paragraph 10 of Resolution 2722 (2024) until 15th January, 2027, ensuring the continued submission of periodic briefings to the Security Council on developments related to the situation in the Red Sea.