Gold, silver prices slip

WORLD CAPITALS, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices fell on Wednesday after ‌climbing more than 2 percent in the previous session, as rising oil prices fuelled inflation concerns and uncertainty over the US interest-rate outlook.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $4,028.43 per ounce, ​as of 0443 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery eased 0.8 percent to $4,035.50.

Gold ​jumped more than 2 percent to as much as $4,100.49 per ounce on Tuesday, rebounding from a two-week low.

Elsewhere, spot silver lost 0.5 percent to $58.35 per ounce. Platinum eased 0.1 percent to $1,629.89 and palladium ​fell 0.2 percent to $1,302.10.