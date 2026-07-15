GPSSA clarifies optional pension contribution scheme for unpaid leave

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has clarified that insured Emiratis can maintain their pension coverage during approved unpaid leave through its optional contribution scheme under Federal Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023 on Pension and Social Security.

Acting as a continuous financial shield, this policy guarantees that periods spent caring for children or studying count 100 percent toward milestone years of service.

This flexibility is legally backed by Article (38), Paragraph (7) of Federal Decree-Law No. (57) of 2023 on Pension and Social Security. Under this law, employees can keep their insurance active by paying the total monthly contribution amount, covering both the employee share and the employer’s share.

The GPSSA Board of Directors has issued a resolution setting out the conditions and procedures governing the scheme.

Faras Abdul Karim Al Ramahi, Director-General of the GPSSA, said the scheme supports the UAE's efforts to strengthen social protection by enabling Emiratis to maintain their pension rights during career breaks.

"This scheme is designed to dynamically adapt to the real-life needs of our citizens," Al Ramhi stated. "By securing financial futures during career gaps, we are directly fueling the leadership’s visionary national agenda to continue to advance women’s empowerment, cement family stability and drive the long-term development of Emirati human capital."

"Emirati women who take unpaid leave for childcare should never have to choose between family responsibilities and their professional future," Al Ramhi noted. "By enabling mothers to continuously build their retirement funds during these transitions, the framework actively safeguards their career longevity and long-term financial independence."

He said the initiative aligns with the objectives of the "Year of Family" by helping Emiratis balance family responsibilities, education and careers while preserving their pension rights.

The scheme is available to insured Emiratis covered by Federal Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023 [males and femals] who are granted approved unpaid leave for postgraduate studies or working mothers granted approved unpaid leave to care for their children.

To take advantage of this system, employees must first seek formal approval for unpaid leave from their employer and submit the application on time.

Employees pursuing postgraduate studies must be enrolled at a recognised university in the UAE or abroad. The approved unpaid leave must be at least one year and no more than three years.

For working mothers, they must provide standard documentation verifying childcare duties; the total leave cannot exceed three years, whether taken all at once or broken into separate periods; and the child must be under 18 years old. This age limit is completely waived for mothers caring for children who are People of Determination (special needs).

The GPSSA said periods covered under the optional contribution scheme are treated as active service and count towards the total years of service required to qualify for retirement pension benefits. Employees who do not enrol in the scheme or fail to make the required contributions will not have those unpaid leave periods counted towards their pension.

The GPSSA broke down the top rewards of staying enrolled, which include keeping the insurance track continuous, increasing the overall years of service, hitting the required milestones to lock in retirement faster, boosting the final monthly pension payout, and fully securing all the legal rights and cash privileges guaranteed by UAE pension laws.

The authority clarified that during this unpaid leave, the employee takes full responsibility to transfer the monthly payments. This is set at a flat rate of 26 percent of the contribution account salary, locked in exactly at the time the application is approved. Any pay bumps or salary adjustments that happen after the application is approved will not change this payment amount.

Applications are processed through the GPSSA's Ma'ashi digital platform. Employers initiate the application after approving unpaid leave, after which employees complete the process electronically. Contributions are collected through direct debit from the registered bank account, while participants receive notifications on application status, payments and the expiry of the optional contribution period.