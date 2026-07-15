Youth make up 30% of EWEC's workforce

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today marked World Youth Skills Day 2026 by highlighting the critical role of youth development and technical upskilling in building a resilient and decarbonised water and energy sector.

Held annually on 15th July, World Youth Skills Day celebrates the strategic importance of equipping young people with the skills necessary for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. This year’s theme, “Skills for a shared future”, underscores the necessity of preparing the next generation to successfully navigate and lead within a rapidly evolving, technology-enabled macroeconomic landscape.

Dr. Faisal Obaid, Chief Corporate Support Officer at EWEC, said, "The scale and pace of the UAE’s energy transition demand more than just advanced physical infrastructure; it requires an evolution in human capital. At EWEC, we treat the development of young professionals as a critical strategic investment, equivalent in importance to our gigascale renewable projects.

“By equipping the next generation with rigorous techno-economic expertise and advanced AI and systems operations capabilities, we are engineering the intellectual foundation required to manage the utilities sector of tomorrow. Our core objective is to ensure this talent translates directly into a highly resilient, decarbonised, and secure energy future for the nation."

Young talent currently represents more than 30 percent of EWEC’s workforce and is actively driving the design, building, and operation of advanced energy and water systems that support communities. As the UAE accelerates its clean energy transition and digital transformation, this next generation is acquiring the rigorous technical knowledge, data and AI capabilities, and cross-disciplinary expertise required to drive operational excellence.

To facilitate this development, EWEC’s highly structured graduate programmes provide comprehensive upskilling, including a robust two-year development track, strategic departmental rotations, direct exposure to senior business leaders, and role-specific technical training.

Through its dedicated talent development team, EWEC builds specialised expertise in renewable energy integration, low-carbon-intensive water technologies, AI, big data, system modelling and innovation, supported by learning platforms including Udacity, Coursera, and an internal Talent Hub.

Furthermore, through targeted initiatives such as its Empower and Inspire Leadership Programme, EWEC actively strengthens the strategic thinking, resilience and leadership qualities necessary to navigate an increasingly complex water and energy sector.

By continuously advancing graduate, technical, and leadership pathways, EWEC ensures that young talent is fully equipped to build the secure, clean, and highly efficient systems the nation depends on, actively advancing the UAE's long-term economic diversification.