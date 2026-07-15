Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED29.5 billion in H1

SHARJAH, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The total value of real estate sector transactions in Sharjah reached approximately AED29.5 billion during the first half of 2026, marking a 9.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department executed 59,460 transactions, recording a growth of 23.7 percent compared to the same period last year, reflecting the continued momentum and activity witnessed by the emirate’s real estate market.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said that the results reflect the strength of Sharjah’s real estate market and the continuation of its growth trajectory.

He emphasised that the increase in trade value and the number of transactions demonstrates the growing confidence of investors, while reflecting the efficiency of the real estate ecosystem and its ability to adapt to economic changes and attract quality investments, thereby strengthening the sector’s contribution to sustainable economic development in the emirate.

Al-Shamsi added that these results are a direct outcome of the unlimited support provided by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of of Sharjah Executive Council, which have contributed to establishing an integrated real estate ecosystem based on advanced legislation, quality services, and a sustainable development vision.

He affirmed that the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department continues to enhance its services and procedures, supporting the competitiveness of the sector and consolidating Sharjah’s position as a leading real estate and investment destination regionally and internationally, while preparing the market to achieve sustainable growth rates in the coming phase.

The total number of sale transactions of various types (sale, usufruct sale, and initial sales contracts) in Sharjah in H1 2026 reached 16,426 transactions distributed across 202 areas and covering an area of 85 million square feet, marking a growth of 4.7 percent compared to the same period in 2025, which recorded 15,686 transactions

In terms of the highest areas in number and value of transactions, “Muwaileh Commercial” ranked first with 2,385 transactions valued at AED2.8 billion, followed by “Al-Belaida” area with 2,171 transactions valued at AED1.4 billion, and “Al-Khan” area with 1,077 transactions valued at approximately AED1.3 billion.

In terms of property classification in sales transactions, residential properties accounted for the highest share with 13,501 transactions, representing 82.2 percent of the total number of sales transactions. Industrial properties followed with 1,969 transactions, accounting for 12 percent, while commercial properties ranked third with 937 transactions representing 5.7 percent. Agricultural properties recorded 19 transactions, representing 0.1 percent.

During H1 2026, the number of mortgage transactions reached 2,590, with a total value of AED7.6 billion.

Eleven new real estate projects were registered in Sharjah during the first half of 2026, distributed across several major areas in the emirate, including Um Fanain, Muwailih Commercial, Al-Raqeeba, Hay Al-Hoshe, and AlSajaa Industrial.

The projects included residential complexes, towers, and mixed-use developments with residential, commercial, and industrial classifications, reflecting the continued urban expansion and diversity of development projects taking place across the emirate.

The number of real estate projects approved for sale under the Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2022 regarding the real estate ownership by non-UAE nationals and GCC nationals in the emirate of Sharjah increased to 50 projects since its issuance. Six of these projects received approval in H1 2026, reflecting the continued expansion of eligible ownership opportunities and enhancing the attractiveness of Sharjah’s real estate market for investors from various nationalities.

Sharjah’s real estate sector attracted investors from 121 nationalities in H1 2026, reflecting the diversity of the investor base and growing confidence in the emirate’s investment environment.

Investments by UAE nationals reached approximately AED14.9 billion across 22,599 properties, while investments by GCC nationals, excluding Emiratis, amounted to AED1.36 billion through 924 properties.

Investments by Arab nationals reached approximately AED5 billion across 4,449 properties, while investments by other nationalities amounted to around AED8.2 billion through 4,264 properties.

By number of properties traded, Emiratis ranked first with 22,599 properties, followed by investors from India (1,657), Syria (1,163), Jordan (670), Iraq (668) and Egypt (662).