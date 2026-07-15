TRENDS participates in Hong Kong International Book Fair 2026

HONG KONG, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group is making its first appearance at the 36th Hong Kong International Book Fair 2026, which opened today and runs until 21st July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The participation is led by TRENDS Research & Advisory through its virtual office in China.

The pavilion showcases around 500 specialised academic and research publications covering political, economic, strategic, technological, social and cultural issues, alongside its research encyclopaedia on the Muslim Brotherhood, one of its flagship knowledge projects, with several volumes translated into 16 languages.

Coinciding with the fair events, TRENDS Research & Advisory is launching a new book titled Labour Markets in the Age of AI. The book examines the fundamental changes in labour markets as artificial intelligence technologies advance rapidly, highlighting both the opportunities and the challenges posed by these digital transformations.

As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering young people and promoting intellectual dialogue, TRENDS Global, one of the Group’s sectors, will organise a special symposium titled Preserving Cultural Legacy in the Digital Age: How Young People are Redefining Heritage.

The session will explore how young people can use modern technology as an effective tool to protect human identity, preserve cultural heritage, and adapt it to the demands of the digital era.

TRENDS’ agenda during the exhibition includes a full programme of events, official meetings, and strategic agreements. A key highlight will be the signing of a major distribution agreement with the Chinese company CPS, expanding the reach of the Group’s publications to a wider audience of readers and researchers across China and Asia.

The agenda also includes a dialogue session with the Centre on Contemporary China and the World at the University of Hong Kong to explore opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in research and knowledge production.

In addition, the delegation will hold a series of official meetings with government officials, research and academic institutions, and Chinese and international publishing houses. These engagements will further strengthen TRENDS’ position as an independent research institution and reinforce its growing role in the global knowledge community.

Rawdha Al-Marzouqi, Head of Distribution and Publishing Sector at TRENDS, said that the Group’s first participation in the Hong Kong International Book Fair through its regional office in China marks a strategic and pivotal milestone in its global expansion.

Al Marzouqi said, “We are not participating simply to display our publications. We are here with a clear vision to build knowledge bridges between East and West and create a lasting intellectual impact that serves the global research community.”

Hazza Saif Al-Hammadi, Director of the Exhibitions Department at TRENDS, described the participation as an important step in strengthening the Group’s global presence. He noted that the Hong Kong International Book Fair provides a strategic platform to engage effectively with Asian and international publishers, as well as cultural and research institutions, creating valuable new opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Zayed Khalid Al-Dhaheri, Director of the Distribution Department at TRENDS, said that participating in this major cultural event reflects the Group’s vision to expand the reach of its publications both academically and geographically. He explained that this participation forms part of the Group’s strategy to broaden its international distribution network, adding that the strategic agreements to be signed during the fair will play a significant role in bringing the Group’s intellectual output to a wider audience of readers and researchers, particularly in the promising Chinese and Asian markets.