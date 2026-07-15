Over 60,000 UAE citizens, 3,000 companies benefit from career counselling programme: MoHRE

DUBAI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that more than 60,000 UAE citizens, including both job seekers and private-sector employees, along with over 3,000 private companies, have benefited from the services of the Ministry’s career counselling programme.

The programme aims to enhance citizens’ chances of securing jobs in the private sector that align with their qualifications and specialisations, thereby supporting their career development and boosting their competitiveness and job stability.

To do so, the programme offers career planning advice and skill development opportunities that align with the changing requirements of the UAE labour market, in addition to developing participants’ job search and interview skills and identifying suitable career opportunities.

Furthermore, the programme offers a range of services aimed at enhancing private sector establishments’ ability to attract and retain national talents, supporting them to build and develop attractive and motivating work environments that contribute to growth, professional development, and increased productivity. This, in effect, enhances the private sector’s competitiveness and supports its role as a key partner in achieving Emiratisation targets.

Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Talents at MoHRE, said that the career counselling programme forms part of the Ministry’s strategy to provide a comprehensive system to support Emirati citizens through various stages of their careers and strengthen their participation in the labour market.

These objectives, she explained, align with the UAE’s targets to build a national human capital capable of competing, contributing effectively to sustainable economic development, and actively participating in the efforts to achieve the goals of the UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention.

She highlighted the gains companies achieve from the programme, which supports efforts to establish a suitable work environment to retain UAE citizens, reduce turnover rates, and benefit from aptitude assessments. These services can all be accessed through the programme’s dedicated platform, she noted.

The career counselling programme will continue to provide its services to Emirati job seekers and UAE citizens currently employed in the private sector, as well as to establishments, Al Ali affirmed, noting that efforts are under way to ensure the programme is up to date with the rapid developments in the labour market, thereby enabling it to maintain the positive results it has achieved in terms of empowering Emirati professionals and supporting establishments.

This, she continued, forms part of the ongoing efforts to advance Emiratisation targets in the private sector, which the government regards as a strategic partner in employing and training UAE citizens.

The programme offers individual and group career counselling sessions focused on developing personal and professional skills, mapping career paths, enhancing job stability, developing competencies, integrating and adapting to the work environment, and developing time and stress management skills. It also addresses other topics that help boost professional readiness and enhance success and sustainability in the private sector.