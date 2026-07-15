Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Board of Directors meeting

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), chaired the Fund's first Board of Directors meeting of 2026 at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed operational performance and progress across financing, investment, and export-related activities. Members also discussed key agenda items and approved decisions and directives supporting the Fund’s continued growth and long-term priorities.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, "As the meeting coincides with ADFD’s 55th anniversary, we mark a significant milestone reflecting a distinguished legacy established by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that investing in people and advancing sustainable development are the foundations of lasting prosperity. On this occasion, we reflect on the Fund's track record, during which it has consolidated its role as a leading financial institution with a global development mandate and contributed to strengthening the UAE's position as a trusted international development partner."

He added, "The achievements of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development reflect the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose leadership has established a development approach that anticipates economic transformations, responds to emerging challenges and strengthens effective partnerships that contribute to prosperity for people around the world. The Fund also continues to support the competitiveness of UAE exports, reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading contributor to international economic stability and sustainable development."

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi said that ADFD continues to advance a strategic vision aimed at maximising development impact, expanding strategic partnerships, and supporting the development priorities of partner countries to help build more resilient and sustainable economies.

"We remain committed to enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE economy by supporting national industries and exports and enabling Emirati companies to access international markets through innovative financing solutions," he said.

Al Suwaidi added that ADFD’s achievements over the past 55 years have been made possible through the UAE’s wise leadership and the continued guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This support has strengthened ADFD’s position as the UAE’s leading development finance institution and a key pillar of the nation’s development diplomacy.

“Moving forward, we aim to modernise development finance, introduce innovative financing mechanisms, and expand impactful partnerships to enhance sustainable development outcomes in line with evolving global priorities," he added.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Directors including Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court; Khalifa Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Director-General of Executive Financial Affairs at the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council's Parliamentary Division and Chair of Sustainable Development Committee at Inter-Parliamentary Union; and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD.

Following the Board meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour was briefed on several strategic initiatives and flagship programmes, including Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Strategy 2030, which aims to amplify the Fund’s development impact by advancing sustainable development globally, supporting the UAE’s economic growth agenda, and introducing innovative financing instruments and solutions that strengthen its agility in responding to evolving global priorities.

Also, the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, which is a strategic initiative designed to enhance global water security by mobilising a total of US$2 billion in financing from local and international development partners between 2026 and 2030. ADFD will allocate $1 billion, with the initiative expected to improve access to sustainable water solutions for approximately 10 million beneficiaries worldwide.

The launch of a dedicated satellite for the Fund marking the first initiative of its kind by a development finance institution globally. Scheduled for launch in Q4 2026 through a strategic partnership with Orbitworks, the satellite will enhance the monitoring and implementation of development projects. This initiative represents a significant step in integrating development finance with advanced space technologies through the UAE-developed Altair satellite constellation, comprising ten satellites assembled in Abu Dhabi.

In celebration of ADFD’s 55th anniversary, His Highness witnessed the launch of the Fund’s first commemorative stamp, marking its development journey since 1971. The stamp celebrates ADFD’s contribution to sustainable development and reflects a legacy that has supported partner countries while advancing the UAE’s role in global development cooperation.

The winning design, selected through a nationwide competition organised with Emirates Post, was signed by His Highness, who commended participants for their creativity and congratulated the winners on their contribution to preserving the Fund’s legacy.