WFP, ICBA launch project to strengthen water governance, food security in Iraq

DUBAI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) and with financial support from Global Affairs Canada (GAC), has launched the MURUNA (resilience in Arabic) project to strengthen Iraq’s climate resilience.

Implemented in partnership with the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, the MURUNA project will help Iraqi communities to address water scarcity through three interconnected approaches: inclusive water governance, improved community-level water management, and climate-smart agriculture.

The project will support water planning and decision-making processes at the national level, while working with water user associations to develop water use plans and to improve water infrastructure. These efforts will promote fair and efficient water allocation and strengthen local participation, with a strong focus on supporting women.

The project will also help vulnerable communities and farmers advance climate-smart agriculture by introducing innovative agricultural technologies and practices to strengthen long-term resilience to future shocks.

Iraq continues to face serious challenges to food security, with an estimated 2.5 million people requiring humanitarian assistance, amid increasingly frequent droughts, desertification, rising temperatures, and dwindling water flows in the Tigris and Euphrates, which pose increasing threats to rural communities - undermining agricultural productivity, reducing arable land, and exacerbating food insecurity across the country.

“Water is at the heart of Iraq’s future food security,” said Amit Singh, WFP Iraq’s Acting Country Director. “By investing in sustainable water governance and climate-smart agriculture, we are not only protecting livelihoods today but also securing resilience for generations to come.”

“ICBA is proud to partner with WFP, with the support of Global Affairs Canada, on the MURUNA project, which brings together stronger water governance, community-led resource management, and climate-smart agriculture,” said Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director-General of ICBA. “For rural communities facing increasing climate pressures, resilience depends on practical solutions that work on the ground. Through MURUNA, ICBA will contribute its expertise to help farmers adapt and strengthen long-term food security in Iraq. This is where science can make a real difference - by turning research into practical solutions that strengthen livelihoods and build long-term agricultural resilience in Iraq.”

This project is made possible thanks to the support of Global Affairs Canada, whose funding enables ICBA and WFP to deliver sustainable solutions for Iraq’s water and food security challenges. ICBA’s role as the strategic partner in the project highlights the shared commitment to climate resilience and sustainable agriculture.