Bahrain Defence Force intercepts, destroys Iranian aerial attacks

MANAMA, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that its air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks on Wednesday morning.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through unlawful missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Command confirmed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.