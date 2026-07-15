Italian President confers Officer Merit Rank on Bodour Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the President of the Italian Republic conferred upon H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture, the Officer rank of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, the country’s highest order of merit, in recognition of her longstanding efforts to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

The distinction was awarded upon the recommendation of Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates, who noted in his official communication that the honour reflects Sheikha Bodour’s valuable contribution to advancing relations with Italy.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi was formally invested with the insignia and diploma of the Order during an official ceremony held at Al Bait Al Westi in the UAE on 13th July, where Lorenzo Fanara presented the honour on behalf of the President of the Italian Republic.

After the ceremony, Sheikha Bodour accompanied Ambassador Fanara and the attending guests on a tour of Al Bait Al Westi, a historic home that has been restored and adaptively repurposed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) as a cultural and events venue in the Heart of Sharjah.

Following the presentation of the decoration, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said, “Since I was a child, I have understood the power of books to build bridges between people through the books I read. I owe this [understanding] to my father, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who built Sharjah around his conviction that cultural dialogue opens a path to understanding, and that understanding gives peace a lasting foundation”.

“To be recognised by Italy, a country whose culture, literature, and creative spirit have shaped the world for centuries, is a distinction I receive with deep gratitude and humility. I receive it as an encouragement to keep building on [our] shared work. To bring more Italian literature to Arab readers. To bring more Arab voices to Italian readers. And to give younger generations the chance to forge even stronger connections, and to build together a friendship that outlasts all of us,” Bodour Al Qasimi added.

Sheikha Bodour also contributed to this cultural exchange through the Italian translation of her recent children's book, The House of Wisdom. The book offers young Italian readers aged nine and above a journey into the world of Arab and Islamic civilisations through a simple and engaging narrative, helping them discover the history and rich legacy of both.

Lorenzo Fanara highlighted Sheikha Bodour’s important role in strengthening cultural ties with Italy, and especially with Italian literature. Reflecting on the importance of culture for both countries, he also mentioned Her Highness' generous contribution to the reconstruction of the historic children’s bookshop "Giannino Stoppani" in Bologna.

After recalling the exceptional state of UAE-Italian relations, Ambassador Fanara acknowledged that “Our strong and deep bilateral relations would be short-sighted and, in a way, meaningless for our future generations if we had not invested so much in culture”. “Through books, university exchanges, exhibitions, and arts” - added Ambassador Fanara - “We share a significant commitment to going deep underground, unearthing our common history, and spreading knowledge and mutual understanding across our societies”.

Established in 1951 by Luigi Einaudi, the second President of the Italian Republic, the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic is the country's highest-ranking national honour. It recognises individuals whose achievements have made exceptional contributions to the nation across fields including literature, the arts, education, public service, the economy, philanthropy and humanitarian action, as well as distinguished civilian and military service.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour's longstanding engagement with Italy reflects a sustained commitment to strengthening cultural ties through books, publishing and education. From her participation in the Bologna Children's Book Fair, one of the world's leading platforms for children's publishing, to Kalimat Foundation's Pledge a Library initiative, which has provided Arabic and bilingual Arabic-Italian books to libraries and schools supporting Arab immigrant and refugee children, her efforts have created meaningful opportunities for cultural exchange. Bringing together Emirati and Italian authors, publishers and young readers through storytelling and reading initiatives, these collaborations embody the shared belief of both nations in the power of books, heritage and education to foster mutual understanding.

The honour recognises more than two decades of H.H. Bodour Al Qasimi’s leadership dedicated to positioning books, education and culture as powerful instruments of international cooperation. Across higher education, publishing, literacy and humanitarian initiatives, Her Highness has consistently championed the belief that meaningful dialogue between nations begins with greater understanding between people.

As President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Sheikha Bodour has advanced education, knowledge production and cultural exchange as interconnected pillars of sustainable development. Under her leadership, Sharjah has strengthened its position as one of the world's leading centres for publishing and literary dialogue, creating platforms that bring together writers, publishers, academics and cultural institutions from across the globe.

Sheikha Bodour also made history as the first Arab woman elected President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) since its establishment in 1896. During her presidency, she led global dialogue on freedom to publish, equitable access to knowledge and greater inclusivity across the publishing ecosystem, reinforcing the role of publishing as a force for international understanding.

As Founder and CEO of UAE based publishing house, Kalimat Group, Her Highness has helped shape the modern children's publishing landscape in the UAE and the wider Arab region, demonstrating the transformative role of quality Arabic literature in nurturing future generations of readers.

Her vision has also led to the establishment of institutions that have become integral to the region's cultural infrastructure, including the Emirates Publishers Association, the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), Knowledge Without Borders (KwB) and PublisHer, the global platform supporting women professionals in publishing and expanding opportunities for leadership across the creative industries.

Her leadership of Sharjah's UNESCO World Book Capital programme in 2019 further demonstrated how books can strengthen communities and encourage dialogue across cultures. The year-long programme positioned the emirate as a global meeting point for literature, education and creativity, while laying the foundations for the House of Wisdom, Sharjah's landmark library and cultural centre dedicated to knowledge exchange, innovation and lifelong learning.

Alongside her contributions to publishing and education, Sheikha Bodour has championed initiatives that expand access to books and learning for underserved communities around the world. She played a leading role through the International Publishers Association (IPA) in advancing the Marrakesh Treaty and promoting wider access to books for people with visual impairments, and supported Sharjah’s and the UAE’s efforts to restore Beirut's public libraries following the devastating 2020 port explosion.

Through Kalimat Foundation and numerous international initiatives, Sheikha Bodour has continued to advocate for reading as a fundamental right for underprivileged children worldwide and for knowledge as a catalyst for opportunity, dignity and social progress.

The honour reflects not only Her Highness's personal contributions, but also the growing cultural partnership between Italy and the UAE, founded on a shared belief that dialogue, creativity and learning remain among the most powerful bridges between peoples.

Sheikha Bodour played a leading role through the International Publishers Association (IPA) in advancing the Marrakesh Treaty and promoting wider access to books for people with visual impairments.