AMMROC launches Ruwad AMMROC Programme to develop Emirati aircraft maintenance technicians

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, has launched the ‘Ruwad AMMROC Programme’, a strategic national initiative designed to attract, train, and employ young Emirati talent as technicians in the military aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul sector.

The programme reflects AMMROC's continued commitment to supporting the UAE's vision of developing specialised national capabilities across engineering and technical disciplines by preparing highly qualified Emirati professionals to build long-term careers in the aviation MRO sector.

‘Ruwad AMMROC’ offers an integrated development journey that combines structured classroom learning with hands-on practical training inside AMMROC's state-of-the-art hangars and workshops in Al Ain. Under the supervision of experienced engineers and technical specialists, participants gain exposure to advanced maintenance technologies while developing the technical and operational skills required to succeed in one of the country's most strategic and nation-building industries.

The programme provides young Emiratis with a clear pathway into a high-value niche technical profession, offering long-term aerospace career development opportunities that support the UAE's vision of building a knowledge and skills-based economy while advancing Emiratisation across the aviation sector.

By 2030, AMMROC aims to recruit, train, and employ 100 Emirati technicians, helping build a sustainable pipeline of national talent while strengthening the long-term operational readiness and resilience of the UAE's aviation and defenced sectors.

Commenting on the launch, Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, said, "The Ruwad AMMROC Programme reflects our long-standing commitment to developing national talent capable of leading the future of the UAE's aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul sector. We firmly believe that investing in people is the foundation of operational excellence and long-term readiness across vital strategic industries."

He added, "The programme demonstrates our vision of creating an integrated Technical and Aerospace career pathway that bridges education with real-world operational experience. By combining academic learning with hands-on training, we are preparing a new generation of highly skilled Emirati technicians equipped to the highest international standards and ready to support the continued competitiveness of the UAE's aviation and defence sectors."

Designed as more than a mere training initiative, the ‘Ruwad AMMROC Programme’ provides participants with a structured development pathway from their first day as trainee technicians at AMMROC, combining theoretical instruction, practical operational experience, on-the-job training (OJT) and specialised technical and aerospace training within a professional working environment.

The programme consists of two key phases: foundational theoretical learning followed by intensive practical training and OJT within AMMROC's operational maintenance facilities. Participants gain specialised experience across four technical disciplines: Aircraft Structures, Engines, Components, and Specialised Services.