Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches project to document Al Razeef poetic art as living cultural asset

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched a new research and documentation project dedicated to preserving and promoting the traditional poetic art of Al Razeef, one of the UAE's most distinctive forms of cultural expression. The initiative is the first in a series of documentation projects being developed under the umbrella of the Kanz Al Jeel Award.

The project aims to preserve and revitalise a deeply rooted element of Emirati heritage while highlighting the cultural significance of poetry – particularly Nabati poetry – as a reflection of society, identity and collective memory. Al Razeef gained global recognition in 2015 when it was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, affirming its cultural and human value.

The research will be published by the ALC in a dedicated reference book exploring the history, development and cultural importance of Al Razeef. The project seeks to document and preserve the art form as a living cultural asset, while showcasing the richness of local dialect poetry as an authentic expression of Emirati identity and cultural heritage.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said, “Launching this distinguished project is in line with our strategy at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to build sustainable cultural and knowledge assets while supporting the creative economy. In a world driven by rapid digital transformation, our role goes beyond merely preserving heritage; we are moving towards systematic, scientific documentation that safeguards this legacy and ensures it remains a source of knowledge and inspiration for future generations, while strengthening the international presence of Emirati culture.”

Al Tunaiji added that the project builds on the success of the Kanz Al Jeel Award in promoting the rich legacy of Nabati and folk poetry across the region and beyond. He noted that the initiative will contribute to the development of a comprehensive academic and knowledge platform, providing researchers with a reliable reference source by the second half of 2027.

He further emphasised that the project, which will culminate in the publication of a comprehensive reference work, will reinforce the role of Al Razeef as a symbol of Emirati identity while introducing it to wider audiences as a valuable cultural asset and a living element of humanity's shared heritage.

The research project will be led by a specialised team supervised by academic researcher Dr. Hamad bin Seray, and including experts Ali Al Mughni, Jamee bin Salem Al Dhanhani, and Saif bin Obaid bin Huwaishal. The team will work to document the Al Razeef artform, explore its specific performance styles found across the country, and record the methods of reciting and chanting its poetry.

The project will document the rules and origins of Al Razeef by conducting field observations and interviews with performers across the UAE. It will note the names of prominent figures associated with the artform and record its oral narratives, ultimately creating a scientific and knowledge-based document that safeguards its value and authenticity.

A symbol of Emirati identity, Al Razeef is an improvised poetry that expresses strength, courage, pride, unity, and cohesion among community members, and is performed during social and national occasions. Historically performed using swords and rifles, these have been replaced by sticks in its modern renditions. As such, it belongs to the martial traditional arts, showcasing resolve, capability, and readiness.