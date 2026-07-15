ADJD delegation reviews judicial, correctional systems in Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) delegation, led by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, reviewed the latest artificial intelligence technologies and innovative digital systems integrated into Kazakhstan's justice system during a visit to judicial institutions and correctional and rehabilitation centres in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The delegation reviewed the mechanisms used to automate mediation and conciliation processes, accelerate enforcement procedures, as well as initiatives to rehabilitate inmates in correctional institutions and programmes supporting their reintegration into society.

The visit comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote institutional excellence, review leading judicial and technological practices, and strengthen international cooperation and the exchange of expertise in support of judicial development and the rule of law.

The official delegation comprised Counsellor Ali Mohamed Al Blooshi, Abu Dhabi Attorney General, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department, Brigadier Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres Sector, and Abdullah Saif Zahran, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development, with the participation of Dr Mohamed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

During meetings at the criminal and commercial courts and visits to correctional and rehabilitation centres, the delegation reviewed Kazakhstan's court structure and judicial system, gained first-hand insight into operational mechanisms and rehabilitation programmes, exchanged views on modern litigation procedures, and examined best practices for facilitating the customer journey and ensuring the timely delivery of justice.

The delegation concluded its visit with a field tour of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Court, where it reviewed the centre's advanced legal environment and the sophisticated technological mechanisms it applies to resolve commercial and investment disputes in accordance with the highest international standards.